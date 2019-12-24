Deals
December 24, 2019 / 7:42 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Qiagen decides against sale following review, shares fall

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Genetic testing firm Qiagen NV (QIA.DE) (QGEN.N) said on Tuesday it has concluded a review of potential alternatives, including a sale of the company, and determined that continuing to be a stand-alone business is its best option.

The company’s U.S.-listed shares slumped 26.4% to $30.48 after the bell.

Qiagen said it got several indications of interest for an acquisition, but has now terminated all discussions saying they were not compelling.

The company, with a market capitalization of $9.32 billion as of Tuesday’s close, said in November it started reviewing options after receiving several indications of interest for a buyout.

Medical device maker Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO.N) approached Qiagen about a potential deal, according to media reports in November.

Qiagen Chief Executive Officer Peer Schatz stepped down in October after the company posted preliminary third-quarter sales below estimates.

Reporting by Roshan Abraham and Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below