Magnitude 5.0 quake strikes near Anchorage, Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (Reuters) - A 5.0 magnitude earthquake struck near Anchorage, Alaska, on Sunday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said, with tremors felt as far as 120 miles (193 km) southwest of the state’s capital city.

Residents of southcentral Alaska were jolted awake by the quake, which was centered 9 miles (15 km) northwest of Anchorage and was over 20 miles (33 km) deep, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, which revised the quake down from a 5.4 magnitude.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

In November, a powerful 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck near Anchorage, a city of 300,000 people, buckling roads, disrupting phone service and causing minor damage.