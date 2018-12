(Reuters) - A magnitude 7.1 quake struck on Monday in the southern Atlantic Ocean, close to the South Sandwich Islands north of Antarctica, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake, initially reported as a magnitude 7.5, was in a remote area and fairly deep underground.

The U.S. Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said in an advisory that it did not cause a tsunami threat.

(The story corrects name of the ocean in first paragraph)