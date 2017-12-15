Strong quake hits Indonesia's Java, at least one casualty

JAKARTA (Reuters) - An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.5 struck the island of Java in Indonesia, the U.S. Geological Survey said on Friday, with authorities reporting at least one death and damage to buildings.

The USGS said the epicenter of the quake was located at a depth of 92 km (57 miles), about 52 km southwest of Tasikmalaya.

Indonesia’s national disaster management agency said the quake activated early tsunami warning systems in the south of Java, but the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said no tsunami had been detected.

Tremors were felt in central and west Java and caused minor damage to some buildings.

Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, a spokesman for the disaster agency, said at least one person had been killed, several homes damaged and a hospital evacuated. He posted photos of people scouring collapsed buildings.

The quake swayed buildings for several seconds in the capital Jakarta.

Java, Indonesia’s most densely populated island, is home to more than half of its 250 million people.