SINGAPORE (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 7 struck off Indonesia’s island of Sumatra on Friday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS)said.

The Indonesian geophysics agency issued a tsunami warning after the quake, which the USGS said had hit at a depth of 59 km (37 miles), about 227 km (141 miles) from the city of Teluk Betung on the island.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.