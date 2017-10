WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump was scheduled to speak with Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto on Tuesday about last week’s devastating earthquake that led to the deaths of at least 96 people, the White House said.

REFILE - CORRECTING LOCATION U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during ceremonies in honor of the victims of the 9/11 attacks on the 16th anniversary of the attack at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., September 11, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Asked why Trump had not yet called Pena Nieto, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said a telephone call was scheduled to take place within the hour.