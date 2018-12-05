Massive 7.6 quake prompts tsunami warning off New Caledonia: PTWC

(Reuters) - A powerful undersea earthquake with a magnitude of 7.6 struck off the east coast of New Caledonia in the South Pacific on Wednesday, said the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, which warned of possible hazardous tsunamis in the region.

The undersea quake was only a shallow 10 km (6 miles) deep and about 155 km (95 miles) east-southeast of the Loyalty Islands off New Caledonia’s east coast.

“Hazardous tsunami waves from this earthquake are possible within 1,000 km (600 miles) of the epicenter along the coasts of Vanuatu and New Caledonia,” the PTWC said.