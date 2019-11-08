Magnitude 5.9 quake off Apia, Samoa, no reports of damage

(Reuters) - A magnitude 5.9 earthquake struck around 250 km (150 miles) south-southwest of Apia, Samoa, on Friday, but local workers said there had so far been little impact.

A worker at Samoa’s Fire and Emergency Services Authority said he had felt the impact of the quake, which was registered by the United States Geological Survey (USGS), but that they had not fielded any calls.

A receptionist at the Sheraton Samoa Beach Resort said he had not felt any impact from the quake.

“No drama here, everything is all right,” he told Reuters.

The quake, which struck at a depth of 10 km, the USGS said, had initially been registered at a magnitude of 6.2.