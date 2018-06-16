Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes south of Wallis and Futuna: USGS

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck 223 km (139 miles) south-southeast off the coast of Sigave in the French territory of Wallis and Futuna in the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Geological Survey said on Saturday.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage from the quake, which hit at a depth of 10 km (6 miles), between the French islands and the Pacific island nation of Tonga.

No tsunami warning has been issued by the Hawaii-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre.