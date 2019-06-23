Environment
Magnitude 5.6 quake strikes near remote community in northern California

(Reuters) - A 5.6 magnitude earthquake struck 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) south-southwest of the small community of Petrolia in northern California on Saturday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The tremor was estimated to have a depth of 9.4 km (5.8 miles).

There was no immediate report of damage or casualties.

Petrolia, in Humboldt County, has an estimated population of a few hundred people, and is located 407 km (253 miles) north of San Francisco in a wilderness area that experiences frequent earthquake activity.

