FILE PHOTO: A sign on the Qualcomm campus is seen in San Diego, California, U.S. November 6, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc unlawfully suppressed competition in the market for cellphone chips and used its dominant position to exact excessive licensing fees, a federal judge ruled on Tuesday.

Qualcomm did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Shares of the company fell 12% to $68.40 in trading before the bell on Wednesday.