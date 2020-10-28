U.S. antitrust regulator loses bid to revive Qualcomm case

FILE PHOTO: Qualcomm's logo is seen during Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 28, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday handed a victory to Qualcomm Inc, declining to reconsider an August decision that dismissed the U.S. Federal Trade Commission’s antitrust case against the chip designer.

In a brief order, the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals said it would not rehear arguments over whether the San Diego, California-based company had engaged in anticompetitive patent-licensing practices to keep a monopoly on the market for modem chips that connect smart phones to wireless data networks.

On Aug. 11, a three-judge panel of the 9th Circuit said the FTC failed to establish that Qualcomm’s practices had an anticompetitive effect on the cellular chip market. The FTC had asked the entire court to rehear arguments and reconsider the panel decision.

Qualcomm and the FTC did not immediately comment.