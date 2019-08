FILE PHOTO: A Qualcomm sign is pictured in front of one of its many buildings in San Diego, California November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - Chipmaker Qualcomm Inc said on Friday interim Chief Financial Officer Dave Wise will retire, effective immediately, and named Akash Palkhiwala as a temporary replacement.

Wise, a 23-year company veteran, had replaced CFO George Davis in April.

Palkhiwala, who joined Qualcomm in 2001, is currently senior vice-president of finance.