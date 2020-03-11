Business News
March 11, 2020 / 3:41 PM / Updated 9 minutes ago

BlackRock says voted against Qualcomm executive pay, director

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The company logo and trading information for BlackRock is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 30, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

BOSTON (Reuters) - Top fund manager BlackRock Inc (BLK.N) said on Wednesday it cast an advisory vote against the pay of executives at chipmaker Qualcomm Inc, (QCOM.O), and against a compensation committee member, citing a concern that a one-time stock award was “not aligned” with shareholder interests.

Qualcomm’s executive pay failed to win a majority of support from shareholders in an advisory vote at its annual meeting held Tuesday, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune Newspaper. The company has not yet disclosed an official vote tally.

Reporting by Ross Kerber

