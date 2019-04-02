Qualcomm finance chief to depart for rival Intel

(Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc’s Chief Financial Officer George Davis plans to depart the company, Qualcomm said on Tuesday, and a person familiar with the situation said Davis planned to join rival Intel Corp .
Davis has been the mobile chip supplier’s finance chief since 2013.
“On behalf of the Executive Team, I want to thank George for his dedicated service over the last six years at Qualcomm,” Qualcomm Chief Executive Steve Mollenkopf told Reuters in a statement. “We all wish him well in his future endeavors.”
A personal familiar with the situation said Davis plans to join to rival Intel.
Intel did not immediately respond to request for comment.
Reporting by Stephen Nellis