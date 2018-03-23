Qualcomm re-elects 10 existing directors to board at annual meeting

(Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc shareholders on Friday re-elected 10 directors to the company’s board at the mobile chipmaker’s annual meeting.

FILE PHOTO: A sign on the Qualcomm campus is seen in San Diego, California, U.S. November 6, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

The re-election follows U.S. President Donald Trump’s move on March 12 to block Broadcom Ltd’s $117 billion hostile takeover bid for Qualcomm on national security grounds, and bar its nominated directors from joining its board.

Qualcomm last week said its board would shrink to 10 directors from 11 because former chairman Paul Jacobs, the son of Qualcomm’s co-founder, would not be renominated for the board after disclosing his intention to pursue an acquisition of the firm.

Qualcomm did not disclose on Friday how many votes its directors received at the annual meeting.