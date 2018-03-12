FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 12, 2018 / 10:45 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Trump signs order prohibiting Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump issued an order on Monday prohibiting Broadcom Ltd’s (AVGO.O) proposed takeover of Qualcomm Inc (QCOM.O) on grounds of national security.

FILE PHOTO - A sign to the campus offices of chip maker Broadcom Ltd is shown in Irvine, California, U.S., November 6, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

    Qualcomm has rebuffed Broadcom’s $117 billion takeover offer, which is under investigation by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, a multi-agency panel led by the Treasury Department that reviews national security implications when foreign entities take over U.S. corporations.

    Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh

