Qualcomm current-quarter revenue forecast falls short, shares drop

FILE PHOTO: A Qualcomm sign is seen during the China International Import Expo (CIIE), at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, China November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song

(Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc on Wednesday forecast current-quarter revenue largely below Wall Street targets, excluding a settlement payment from Apple Inc, sending its shares down 3 percent in after-hours trading.

The gloomy forecast comes a day after Apple said sales in China, the world’s largest smartphones market, were stabilizing, helped by price cuts and lower taxes.

Qualcomm forecast adjusted revenue between $4.7 billion and $5.5 billion for its third quarter ending June 30, the mid-point of which falls below analysts’ average estimate of $5.30 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The world’s biggest supplier of mobile phone chips also forecast third-quarter revenue for its patent licensing business between $1.23 billion and $1.33 billion, compared with analysts’ estimates of $1.01 billion, according to data firm FactSet.

The company said the forecast for its third quarter included estimated revenue of $4.5 billion to $4.7 billion from the settlement.

The settlement is expected to generate $2 per share in additional earnings, Qualcomm had said.

Net income attributable to Qualcomm rose to $663 million, or 55 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $330 million, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $4.88 billion, but beat analysts’ estimates of $4.80 billion.