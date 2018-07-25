Qualcomm reports 4 percent rise in quarterly revenue

(Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc (QCOM.O) reported a 4.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Wednesday, helped by demand for its latest Snapdragon chipset from smart phone customers including Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930.KS) and Xiaomi Corp (1810.HK).

FILE PHOTO: A sign on the Qualcomm campus is seen in San Diego, California, U.S. November 6, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

Revenue rose to $5.60 billion in the quarter ended June 24 from $5.37 billion a year earlier.

Net income attributable to Qualcomm rose to $1.22 billion or 82 cents per share, from $866 million, or 58 cents per share a year earlier. [bit.ly/2v5wbDT]