Qualcomm reports quarterly loss

(Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc (QCOM.O) reported a loss in its fourth quarter on Wednesday, hurt by litigation expenses from its patent battles with customers including Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and a termination fee related to its collapsed NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI.O) deal.

Revenue fell to $5.80 billion in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $5.91 billion a year earlier.

Qualcomm's loss was $493 million, or 35 cents per share, compared with a profit of $168 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier. bit.ly/2Pf8YvL