Qualcomm says China virus threatens phone industry disruption

FILE PHOTO - A Qualcomm sign is seen at the second China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, China November 6, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song

(Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc (QCOM.O) raised concerns around the threat to the mobile phone industry’s supply chain from the coronavirus outbreak in China, dragging down shares.

On a conference call with investors, Chief Financial Officer Akash Palkhiwala said Qualcomm expects “significant uncertainty around the impact from the coronavirus on handset demand and supply chain.”

Shares fell 3.3% in after-hours trade.

The San Diego-based chip supplier forecast second-quarter revenue largely above Wall Street estimates on Wednesday, in the latest sign that a protracted slowdown in the global chip industry is easing.

Qualcomm is the world’s biggest supplier of “modem” chips that connect mobile phones and other devices to wireless data networks.