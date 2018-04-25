FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 25, 2018 / 8:10 PM / in 11 minutes

Qualcomm's quarterly profit falls 51.5 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc’s (QCOM.O) quarterly profit fell 51.5 percent due to higher costs and as the chipmaker sold fewer modem semiconductors used in mobile phones.

FILE PHOTO: A sign on the Qualcomm campus is seen in San Diego, California, U.S. November 6, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

San Diego-based Qualcomm said on Wednesday net income fell to $363 million or 24 cents per share in the three months ended March 25, from $749 million or 50 cents per share a year earlier.

    Total revenue rose 4.9 percent to $5.26 billion.

    Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar

