Qualcomm profit tops estimates on higher modem chip sales

(Reuters) - U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm Inc’s (QCOM.O) quarterly profit and revenue topped Wall Street forecasts, led by higher sales of modem semiconductors used in smartphones and connected cars.

FILE PHOTO: A sign on the Qualcomm campus is seen in San Diego, California, U.S. November 6, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

Shares of San Diego-based Qualcomm rose 2.4 percent to $50.99 in after-hours trading on Wednesday.

The results, particularly in Qualcomm’s smartphone chip business, were in contrast to those from other major mobile phone components makers including TSMC (2330.TW) and SK Hynix Inc (000660.KS), which have warned of slower growth in their smartphone divisions.

Revenue from Qualcomm’s modem chips business, its largest, rose 6 percent to $3.90 billion.

Qualcomm’s net income fell to $363 million or 24 cents per share in the three months ended March 25, from $749 million or 50 cents per share a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, Qualcomm earned 80 cents per share, ahead of analysts’ average estimate of 70 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total revenue rose 4.9 percent to $5.26 billion, topping expectations of $5.19 billion.