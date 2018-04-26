FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
April 26, 2018 / 6:09 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Welltower to buy Quality Care Properties for about $2 billion

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Welltower Inc (WELL.N), a healthcare-focused real estate investment trust, will acquire Quality Care Properties (QCP.N) for about $1.95 billion in cash, the companies said late on Wednesday.

Concurrent with the $20.75 per share deal, Welltower formed an 80/20 joint venture with ProMedica Health System, a non-profit hospital network operator. The joint venture will contain the real estate of QCP’s principal tenants, HCR ManorCare and Arden Courts.

Toledo, Ohio-based ProMedica signed a definitive agreement to buy the operations of bankrupt HCR ManorCare and Arden Courts, the second-largest U.S. nursing home chain.

    Quality Care Properties had won a court approval earlier this month to buy HCR ManorCare from bankruptcy.

    HCR ManorCare, which filed for bankruptcy in March, is one of many chains that struggled to make rent on leases since declining Medicaid and Medicare reimbursements started cutting into margins in 2012.

    Reuters reported that ProMedica and Welltower were bidding to acquire Quality Care Properties earlier on Wednesday.

    Reporting by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.