MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian farming conglomerate Rusagro said on Friday it had acquired the rights to purchase a controlling interest in Quartlink Holding Limited which owns the holding company Solnechnye Producty.

The holding includes three fats plants in Moscow, Saratov and Novosibirsk with an annual output of half a million tonnes, as well as three oil extraction plants in Atkarsk, Armavir and Balakovo.