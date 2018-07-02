FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 2, 2018 / 6:46 AM / Updated 34 minutes ago

Japan's Uzabase agrees to buy Quartz from Atlantic Media

Sam Nussey

2 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese media company Uzabase Inc (3966.T) on Monday said it is has agreed to buy business news website Quartz from U.S. peer Atlantic Media in a deal valued at $75 million to $110 million.

The value of the deal will depend on Quartz reaching financial targets, Uzabase said in a statement.

The purchase will accelerate an overseas push by Uzabase, owner of popular Japanese news aggregator NewsPicks, which selects the day’s top stories and allows comments from users which include well-known chief executives.

NewsPicks launched a U.S. version of its website last year as a joint venture with Dow Jones, a subsidiary of News Corp (NWSA.O). NewsPicks’ English-language business will in future be run by Quartz, Uzabase said.

Quartz has grown rapidly since its founding in 2012 by tapping into an international and mobile-savvy audience with bite-size business stories. Over 20 million people access Quartz each month, with half its audience outside the U.S.

The overseas expansion is the latest by a Japanese media company. In 2015, Japanese media group Nikkei agreed to buy Britain’s Financial Times for $1.3 billion.

Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Stephen Coates and Christopher Cushing

