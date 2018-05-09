Quebecor buys remainder of Quebecor Media for C$1.69 billion: report

(Reuters) - Canadian telecom firm Quebecor Inc (QBRb.TO) has agreed to buy out pension fund Caisse de depot’s stake in Quebecor Media for C$1.69 billion ($1.31 billion), giving it complete control of the broadcaster and publisher, the Globe and Mail newspaper reported.

Quebecor will issue C$150-million of convertible debentures to fund the deal, Globe and Mail said. (tgam.ca/2jH4gES)

Quebecor and Caisse were not immediately available for comment.