May 9, 2018 / 11:41 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Quebecor buys remainder of Quebecor Media for C$1.69 billion: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Canadian telecom firm Quebecor Inc (QBRb.TO) has agreed to buy out pension fund Caisse de depot’s stake in Quebecor Media for C$1.69 billion ($1.31 billion), giving it complete control of the broadcaster and publisher, the Globe and Mail newspaper reported.

Quebecor will issue C$150-million of convertible debentures to fund the deal, Globe and Mail said. (tgam.ca/2jH4gES)

    Quebecor and Caisse were not immediately available for comment.

    Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
