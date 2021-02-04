Quest beats profit estimates on demand for COVID-19 tests as cases surged

(Reuters) - Medical device maker Quest Diagnostics Inc’s quarterly profit beat estimates on Thursday, boosted by robust demand for its COVID-19 testing services as coronavirus infections surged in the United States.

Medical device makers such as Quest and rival Abbott Laboratories have benefited from higher demand for COVID-19 testing, which has helped offset the hit from pandemic-led deferred medical procedures.

The health crisis has led to a decline in discretionary medical procedures, hampering demand for medical devices, as doctor and hospitals scramble to attend coronavirus infection cases.

Quest said demand in its diagnostics unit, excluding COVID-19 testing, improved rapidly throughout the summer and fall, however the recovery stalled at the end of November and December due to the surge in COVID-19 infections across the country.

Quest posted fourth-quarter revenue of $3 billion, beating the average analyst estimate of $2.93 billion.

Revenue from the company’s diagnostic information services business, which includes COVID-19 and other tests, rose 58.5% to $2.92 billion.

The company said it expects net revenue between $4.85 billion and $5.15 billion, and adjusted diluted per share profit of between $5.90 and $6.90 in the first half of 2021.

Separately, Quest Diagnostics raised its quarterly dividend by 10.7% to $0.62 per share and said its board has increased its share repurchase authorization by $1 billion.

Excluding items, Quest earned $4.48 per share during the reported quarter, beating analysts’ estimates of $4.24 per share.