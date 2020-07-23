July 23, 2020 / 1:34 PM / Updated 32 minutes ago

Quest expects COVID-19 tests turnaround time at 'acceptable' levels by September

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX.N) said on Thursday it expects to get turnaround times for COVID-19 tests to “acceptable” levels by this September by boosting capacity and prioritizing the most at-risk patients.

The company on an earnings conference call said its turnaround time for non-priority testing is now as long as seven days and added it aims to increase COVID-19 diagnostic testing to 150,000 per day by next month.

Reporting by Dania Nadeem and Carl O' Donnell; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
