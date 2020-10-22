Quest raises 2020 profit forecast on COVID-19 testing strength

(Reuters) - Quest Diagnostics Inc DGX.N raised its full-year earnings forecast on Thursday after high demand for COVID-19 testing helped the company trounce third-quarter profit estimates.

COVID-19 test makers like Quest, LabCorp LH.N and Abbott Laboratories ABT.N are seen benefiting in the second half of 2020 as demand accelerates from school re-openings, people returning to work and the onset of flu season.

Abbott on Wednesday raised its 2020 profit forecast and said it expects demand for COVID-19 tests to rise next year even if a vaccine is developed.

“Quest has performed over 22 million COVID-19 molecular and serology tests to date,” Chief Executive Officer Steve Rusckowski said in a statement.

The company expects 2020 adjusted earnings per share to be between $9 and $10, up from a prior forecast of $7.50 to $9.

Quest also said there was an uptick in base testing volumes, which excludes COVID-19 molecular and antibody testing, in the United States in the third quarter as healthcare centres began to operate at pre-pandemic levels

The company said it would return the $138 million it had received under the federal government’s CARES Act earlier in the year to help weather the health crisis.

Excluding items, Quest earned $4.31 per share, beating analysts’ estimates of $3.73.

Revenue rose to $2.79 billion from $1.96 billion a year ago.

Shares of the Secaucus, New Jersey-based company were up 1.77% at $125 in premarket trading.