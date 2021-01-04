Quibi in talks to sell content catalog to Roku - WSJ

FILE PHOTO A video sign displays the logo for Roku Inc, a Fox-backed video streaming firm, in Times Square after the company's IPO at the Nasdaq Market in New York, U.S., September 28, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Streaming service Quibi is in advanced talks to sell its content catalog to video-streaming device maker Roku Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported on.wsj.com/3pOxBNw on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The companies discussed that Roku would acquire rights to Quibi’s library, the Journal said, adding that the financial terms of the deal were not disclosed and talks could still fall apart.