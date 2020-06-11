U.S. mortgage lender Quicken Loans planning IPO: source

(Reuters) - U.S. mortgage lender Quicken Loans has filed confidentially for an initial public offering, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

The valuation the company wants to achieve is still being discussed, but it is likely to be in the tens of billions of dollars, CNBC reported earlier, citing a person familiar with the deal.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse and JPMorgan are managing the deal, according to the CNBC report.

Quicken Loans did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.