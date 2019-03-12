Quilter says Brexit dents investor appetite, cautious on 2019

(Reuters) - British wealth manager Quilter (QLT.L) said on Tuesday Britain’s looming exit from the European Union had hurt investor appetite to put new money to work, adding it was cautious on net flows going into 2019.

Quilter also posted a 4 percent fall in total assets to 109.3 billion pounds ($144.37 billion), hurt by a fall in net inflows of new client money, as it announced its maiden set of full-year results as a standalone company.

Global markets have been hit by the long-running trade war between Beijing and Washington as well as uncertainty around Britain's vote to leave the European Union. The FTSE 100 Index .FTSE fell 12.5 percent in 2018.

“Brexit and market uncertainty continue to temper momentum in year-to-date flows and therefore we remain cautious on net flows going into 2019,” Quilter said in a statement.

“Recent quarters have seen reduced levels of investor confidence and this could deteriorate further, potentially materially further, under various scenarios related to the UK leaving the EU,” it added.

The company said a number of actions were in place to mitigate any impact of Brexit, including establishing a regulated asset management company in Ireland.

Quilter also said migration of advisers to its new platform may contribute to a slowdown in the flow of new money, and that it may undershoot its 5 percent growth target for net client cash flow (NCCF) on a medium-term basis in the calendar year 2019.

Quilter, spun out of Anglo-South African insurance company Old Mutual last year, said NCCF fell to 2.7 billion pounds for 2018 from 6.3 billion pounds a year earlier, in a year where investor sentiment progressively weakened.

The company reported a pretax profit of 5 million pounds, compared with a loss of 5 million pounds in the same period a year earlier.

Quilter also recommended a final dividend of 3.3 pence per share, in line with its policy.