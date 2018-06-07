Bosch might sell packaging technology unit: FAZ

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German automotive supplier Bosch might sell its struggling packaging technology unit, newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported, citing financial and industry sources.

FILE PHOTO: The Bosch logo is reflected in a semiconductor wafer in the company manufacturing base in Reutlingen, Germany, June 16, 2017. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle/File Photo

Management is currently exploring options for the unit, which made 1.3 billion euros ($1.5 billion) in sales in 2016 and is facing stiff competition from Asia, the paper said, adding that included a potential disposal.

No advisers have been mandated at this stage, the paper said.

A spokeswoman for Bosch said the company would not comment on market speculation.