FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
June 7, 2018 / 4:37 PM / in an hour

Bosch might sell packaging technology unit: FAZ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German automotive supplier Bosch might sell its struggling packaging technology unit, newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported, citing financial and industry sources.

FILE PHOTO: The Bosch logo is reflected in a semiconductor wafer in the company manufacturing base in Reutlingen, Germany, June 16, 2017. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle/File Photo

Management is currently exploring options for the unit, which made 1.3 billion euros ($1.5 billion) in sales in 2016 and is facing stiff competition from Asia, the paper said, adding that included a potential disposal.

No advisers have been mandated at this stage, the paper said.

A spokeswoman for Bosch said the company would not comment on market speculation.

Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.