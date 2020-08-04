Technology News
August 4, 2020 / 9:59 PM / Updated an hour ago

Rackspace IPO prices at bottom of target range: source

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Cloud services firm Rackspace Technology Inc RXT.O on Tuesday priced its initial public offering (IPO) at $21 per share, the bottom end of its target range, to raise $703.5 million, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The IPO valued San Antonio, Texas-based Rackspace, which is owned by private equity firm Apollo Global Management (APO.N), at $3.48 billion, excluding debt. The company had aimed to sell 33.5 million shares at a target price range of $21-$24 per share.

A representative for Rackspace declined to comment.

