December 11, 2018 / 8:59 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Jin Jiang-led consortium to buy rest of Sweden's Radisson

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A consortium lead by China’s Jin Jiang International (2006.HK) said on Tuesday it had made an offer for the entire equity of Radisson Hospitality (RADH.ST), valuing the Swedish hotel chain at 7 billion Swedish crowns ($774.3 million).

The consortium had already acquired 50.21 percent stake in the company for 35 Swedish crowns per share.

Tuesday’s cash offer of 40 Swedish crowns per share, represents a premium of about 10 percent to the stock’s closing price on Monday.

Reporting by Tommy Lund; editing by Jason Neely

