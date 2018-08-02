China's HNA explores sale of Radisson Hotel Group: Bloomberg

(Reuters) - China’s state-owned hospitality group Jin Jiang International Holdings Co is weighing a bid for HNA Group Co’s Minneapolis-based Radisson Hotel Group, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing sources.

FILE PHOTO: A HNA Group logo is seen on the building of HNA Plaza in Beijing, China February 9, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

HNA could get at least $2 billion from a sale of Radisson, which may also attract other bidders, Bloomberg said bloom.bg/2vcG6bo.

HNA Tourism Group, part of HNA Group, bought U.S.-based Carlson Hotels Inc in 2016 for an undisclosed sum, with hotel brands Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inns & Suites part of the deal.

Radisson Hotel Group was not immediately available for comment.