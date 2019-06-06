RAG Stiftung has no plans to take stake in Thyssenkrupp

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Thyssenkrupp AG is pictured at the company's headquarters in Essen, Germany, November 21, 2018. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen/File Photo

ESSEN, Germany (Reuters) - German foundation RAG Stiftung, tasked with bearing the costs for the country’s exit from hard coal mining, has currently no plans to invest in ailing Thyssenkrupp, whose shares came close to a 16-year low earlier this week.

The foundation, the top shareholder of German chemicals group Evonik, is regularly assessing investment opportunities, its head Bernd Toenjes said on Thursday, adding there were no plans at the moment to invest in Thyssenkrupp.