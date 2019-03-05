Austria's Raiffeisen unaware of complaint linked to money laundering

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) said on Tuesday it was unaware of any criminal complaint against it linked to alleged money laundering, reacting to a media report that sent its shares down 10 percent.

Website Addendum.org said the Hermitage Fund had filed a report to Austrian prosecutors containing allegations of money laundering.

“We have no knowledge of a criminal complaint against us involving alleged money laundering,” RBI said in an email, adding it was analyzing the subject. The bank also said part of the money-laundering allegations were previously subject to intensive investigation by authorities which found them to be unfounded. Austrian white-collar crime prosecutors were not immediately available for comment.