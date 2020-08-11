Austria's Raiffeisen posts 44% slump in second quarter profit, confirms forecast

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) is pictured on its headquarters in Vienna, Austria March 13, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

VIENNA (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) (RBIV.VI) on Tuesday posted a 44% slump in second-quarter profit, largely due to the economic impact of the pandemic in the countries in which it operates, but confirmed its 2020 targets.

The Austrian lender, which does business across central and eastern Europe, said consolidated net profit came in at 192 million euros ($226 million) in the three months per end-June, beating analyst expectations of 143 million euros.

The drop in earnings was due to rate cuts and lockdown measures, 49 million euros in write-offs on investments in subsidiaries and associates, and portfolio-based provisions of up to 11 million euros for litigation mainly in Romania, RBI said.

Net interest income fell 2% to 825 million euros, missing the 842 million euros analysts had forecast.

Net fee and commission income was 10% lower at 392 million euros, mainly due to lower contributions from Russia, the Czech Republic and Romania.

RBI expects loan growth to be moderate, the provisioning ratio to increase to 75 basis points, and the consolidated return on equity to be in the mid-single digits this year.