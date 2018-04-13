FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
April 13, 2018 / 9:11 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

BNP Paribas' Polish takeover plan not controversial: regulator chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - BNP Paribas’ (BNPP.PA)(BGZ.WA) planned takeover of Raiffeisen International’s (RBIV.VI) Polish unit does not look controversial, the head of financial sector watchdog KNF said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Raiffeisen Polbank's bank logo is pictured on their headquarters in Warsaw Poland, November 26, 2016. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo

“The announced transaction regarding buying part of Raiffeisen Bank Polska business by BNP Paribas does not seem controversial to me, but appropriate decisions in this matter will be taken collectively by the entire (KNF) committee,” head Marek Chrzanowski said by email.

    BNP Paribas announced the 775 million euro ($956.43 million) deal for the bulk of Raiffeisen Polbank’s (IPO-RBP.WA) operations this week.

    The regulator in the past has expressed its disappointment that Raiffeisen failed to list the unit in Warsaw.

    Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; editing by Jason Neely

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.