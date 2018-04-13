BNP Paribas' Polish takeover plan not controversial: regulator chief

WARSAW (Reuters) - BNP Paribas’ (BNPP.PA)(BGZ.WA) planned takeover of Raiffeisen International’s (RBIV.VI) Polish unit does not look controversial, the head of financial sector watchdog KNF said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Raiffeisen Polbank's bank logo is pictured on their headquarters in Warsaw Poland, November 26, 2016. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo

“The announced transaction regarding buying part of Raiffeisen Bank Polska business by BNP Paribas does not seem controversial to me, but appropriate decisions in this matter will be taken collectively by the entire (KNF) committee,” head Marek Chrzanowski said by email.

BNP Paribas announced the 775 million euro ($956.43 million) deal for the bulk of Raiffeisen Polbank’s (IPO-RBP.WA) operations this week.

The regulator in the past has expressed its disappointment that Raiffeisen failed to list the unit in Warsaw.