Ukraine anti-corruption body questions CEO of Raiffeisen unit Bank Aval

VIENNA (Reuters) - Ukraine’s anti-corruption body has questioned the head of Raiffeisen Bank International’s (RBIV.VI) unit Bank Aval but not in relation to his current job, Austrian lender RBI said on Tuesday.

“Yesterday, Oleksandr Pysaruk, Chairman of the Board (of management) of Raiffeisen Bank Aval, was questioned by officials from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine,” RBI said in a statement. “The reason for the action was in no way related to the performance of his duties as Chairman of the Board of Raiffeisen Bank Aval.”