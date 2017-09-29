FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Raízen submits binding offer to buy Shell's unit in Argentina
Sections
Featured
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Commentary
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Exclusive
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
September 29, 2017 / 10:50 PM / 20 days ago

Raízen submits binding offer to buy Shell's unit in Argentina

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s Raízen Combustíveis SA made a binding offer to acquire the fuel distribution unit in Argentina controlled by Shell Overseas Investments B.V. and B. V. Dordtsche Petroleum

Maatschappij, said Raízen in a securities filing.

Raízen said it could not disclose any more details about the possible deal, adding there are other companies competing for the asset.

Reuters reported on August that Raízen was in talks to buy the fuel distribution unit.

Raízen is a 50-50 joint venture between Cosan SA Indústria e Comércio and Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.