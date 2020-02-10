Technology News
February 10, 2020 / 6:01 AM / Updated 7 minutes ago

Japanese e-commerce company Rakuten raided by anti-monopoly officials

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese antitrust officials raided the offices of e-commerce company Rakuten Inc on Monday after complaints from online merchants about the company’s free shipping policies, prompting its shares to briefly fall by as much as 3%.

A Rakuten spokeswoman confirmed the raid and said the company was cooperating with the investigation.

Companies selling their products on Rakuten have complained that the e-commerce giant was abusing its dominant position and putting pressure on them to shoulder shipping costs.

Rakuten plans to make shipping free for orders above 3,980 yen ($36.26) starting March 18, in an effort to compete with rivals such as Amazon.com.

The company’s shares were down 1.4% at 862 yen.

Reporting by Sam Nussey and Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below