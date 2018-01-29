FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 29, 2018 / 6:17 AM / in 9 hours

Japan's Rakuten to acquire Asahi Fire for 45 billion yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese e-commerce company Rakuten Inc said on Monday it would acquire Asahi Fire & Marine Insurance Co Ltd for 45 billion yen ($413.6 million), its latest move to diversify beyond its online shopping site.

Rakuten said it would launch a tender offer and pay 2,664 yen per share of Asahi Fire, a property insurance firm owned by Nomura Holdings and its subsidiary. Nomura confirmed the tender offer in a separate statement.

Reporting by Minami Funakoshi; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

