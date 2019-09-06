Japan's Rakuten shares fall 6% after reports of wireless network delay

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Rakuten is pictured at the headquarters of Rakuten in Tokyo, Japan, May 15, 2019. REUTERS/Sam Nussey

TOKYO (Reuters) - Shares in Japanese internet firm Rakuten fell 6% on Friday after media reports that it is pushing back the commercial launch of its wireless carrier service by six months because of delays in building the network.

Rakuten will offer services to just 5,000 customers without charge from October, the original date for the full rollout, Nikkei and other Japanese media reported without citing sources. The reports said the commercial launch would take place next spring.

Rakuten did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A delay would mark a major setback to billionaire founder and Chief Executive Hiroshi Mikitani’s ambitions to shake up Japan’s telco market.

Rakuten says it has radically cut the cost of building a new network by using cloud-based software and commoditized hardware instead of proprietary wireless radios.

However, the internet company has run into delays constructing the network’s base stations and has been told by Japan’s telecoms ministry to accelerate the build-out.