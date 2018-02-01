FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 1, 2018 / 1:52 PM / in an hour

Fewer discounts hurt Ralph Lauren's quarterly revenue

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Luxury apparel maker Ralph Lauren Corp’s (RL.N) third-quarter revenue fell, as it shipped fewer products to stores and sold more items at full price, leading to a drop in sales in North America.

Shares of the company, known for its signature Polo shirts and classic tweed blazers, were 6.4 percent lower at $106.98 before the bell on Thursday.

Ralph Lauren, like other luxury goods makers, has been looking to regain some of its lost brand desirability by cutting discounts and roping in inventories.

The New York-based company said its North American sales fell 11 percent in the holiday quarter to $886.4 million. Net revenue in the quarter fell 4.4 percent to $1.64 billion.

The company reported a net loss of $81.8 million or $1 per share, compared with a profit of $81.3 million, or 98 cents per share, a year earlier as it incurred a $231 million charge due to the recent U.S. tax overhaul.

    Excluding items, it earned $2.03 per share.

    Analysts on average expected the company to post a profit of $1.87 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion.

    Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Supriya Kurane

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
