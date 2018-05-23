Ralph Lauren tops estimates as margins improve

(Reuters) - Ralph Lauren Corp (RL.N) on Wednesday reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, as the luxury apparel maker’s move to pull products off department store shelves and sell more products at full-price boosted margins.

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past Ralph Lauren Corp.'s flagship Polo store on Fifth Avenue in New York City, U.S., April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

The company’s shares rose 3 percent in premarket trading.

Ralph Lauren said adjusted gross margin was 59.8 percent in the fourth quarter, a 440 basis point rise from a year earlier.

The New York-based company reported net income of $41.3 million, or 50 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, compared with a loss of $204 million, or $2.48 per share, a year earlier.

The company incurred $322 million in restructuring charges in the year-ago quarter.

Ralph Lauren said same-store sales on constant currency basis fell 1 percent, but less than the 2.3 percent fall expected by analysts, according to Consensus Metrix.

Excluding items, the company earned 90 cents per share. Analysts on average had expected a profit of 83 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net revenue fell 2.3 percent to $1.53 billion, but was above the average analyst estimate of $1.48 billion.