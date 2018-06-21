Australia's Ramsay Health Care flags $92.2 million charge, drops most in 17 years

(Reuters) - Ramsay Health Care Ltd’s (RHC.AX) shares slumped up to 12.6 percent on Thursday, the sharpest intraday fall in 17 years, after the Australian hospital operator flagged a charge of 70 million pounds ($92.17 million) in full-year results.

The charge, which is net of tax, consists of lease provision and asset write-downs related to certain UK hospitals, Ramsay said.

Shares tumbled to a 3-1/2-year low, and posted their biggest one-day loss since July 2001. The stock was the biggest drag on the Australian benchmark equity index .

The company also flagged weaker growth rates in procedural work and in-patient admissions in its Australian operations and expects further delay in the rollout of Ramsay Pharmacy franchise network.

Operating conditions in the United Kingdom and Australia are expected to remain challenging, and would continue into fiscal 2019, said Ramsay Managing Director Craig McNally.

The provisions and impairments, however, are non-cash and would not impact Ramsay’s debt facilities or debt facility covenants, it said, adding that its 2018 final dividend would remain intact as the charge would be excluded from the core profit before tax for the 2018 financial year.

The hospital operator trimmed its fiscal 2018 earnings per share growth expectation to around 7 percent from an earlier forecast of 8 percent-10 percent.