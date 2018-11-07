Randgold Resources shareholders greenlight takeover by Barrick

CEO of Randgold Mark Bristow poses for a photograph at the London Stock Exchange, London, Britain November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Randgold Resources shareholders on Wednesday approved a $6.1 billion all-stock takeover by Barrick Gold, clearing one of the final hurdles to creating the world’s largest gold company.

Votes were 95.2 percent in favor of the transaction, Randgold said in a statement. Barrick shareholders approved the tie-up on Monday.

London-listed shares in Randgold were 0.6 percent higher by 1448 GMT, having risen more than 20 percent since the deal was announced on Sept. 24.